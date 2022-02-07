How Peter Obi Performed As Governor In Terms Of IGR

Ngige was sworn in May 29, 2003. That year the State generated N800m in revenue. 2004, the revenue quadrupled to N3.6bn, 2005, the previous year’s revenue doubled to N7.4bn.

March 2006, he got booted out of office for operating with a stolen mandate and Peter Obi was sworn in same 2006, revenue dips by over 40% to N4bn, the attached pictures show the trajectory of the igr under Peter Obi. He left office in March 2014 leaving the IGR at N8bn (2013). 2014, IGR jumped to N10bn. The numbers for 2021are not yet out but 2020 puts the State’s IGR at N28bn.

I think there is so much to unpack here. In ~3yrs, Ngige was able x9 the State’s IGR, Obiano was able to do x3.5 while Peter Obi could barely move the needle. It took Peter Obi 8 YEARS to surpass what he met on ground and the difference was just a billion.

Is this the person you people are saying will perform wonders?

I need to paint a picture of Ngige’s three years so we understand. Ngige got sworn in May, by June, he had fallen out with his godfathers for reneging on their agreement. July, he was abducted and forced to resign. He managed to scale through that hurdle and was back in office. The ffg year, there was some court judgement that sacked him from office. The Police withdrew his security on the advice of the AGF. For 8 months, a governor was being guarded by vigilantes and private security.

Same 2004, in November, hoodlums allegedly financed by the Uba brothers (Ngige’s erstwhile godfathers) took over Anambra for three days, they burnt down govt buildings, the govt’s radio stations, I think govt house was also torched, Ngige’s office and I think his deputy’s. This is the environment Ngige operated and was able to x9 the State’s revenue. Peter didn’t also have it easy, he got impeached same year he was sworn in but he was there for 8 YEARS. Got the keys to two major commercial centres (Nnewi & Onitsha) and this is his result.

