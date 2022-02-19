How Plateau’s First Female Senator Empowered Over 8,000 Constituents In One Year

” Constructed blocks of classrooms, healthcare facilities, motorized hand borehole , modern toilet facilities and solar panel streets light

The Senator representing Plateau South in the National assembly Professor Ladi Dadu’ut on Saturday distributed empowerment items worth millions of Naira to over 600 of her constituents.

Items distributed by the Senator includes several power tillers , motorcycles, tricycles , sewing machines ,grinding machines , Knapsack and water pumps for dry season farming to several farmers, among other items .

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Senator

Dadu’ut said the gesture is her own way of showing appreciation to her constituents for finding her worthy to represent them in the senate.

Information reaching this medium reveals that that Prof Dadu’ut has so far empowered over 8 ,000 of her constituents since elected Senator representing Plateau South about a year ago .

In her words ” As you are aware in my manifesto ,I pledge to focus on the priority areas of agriculture , education ,women and Youths empowerment ,health , human capital development in line with my commitment to deliver on the dividends of democracy to the good people of my constituency .

The Senator who called on all her constituents and the people of the state to support the Simon Lalong led administration stressed that she has enjoyed tremendous support from them and this has inspired her to do more for them .

Prof Daduut appreciated the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government for his economic policies stressing that her primary responsibility and desire is to add value to the livelihoods of the people and communities of Plateau Southern Senatorial district .

The Senator who recently facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for 1,000 members of her constituency as well as constructed blocks of classrooms, healthcare facilities, motorized hand borehole , modern toilet facilities and solar panel streets light in Shendam, Mikang and Quanpan LGAS added that constituency projects are important because they would make the constituents experience the dividends of democracy.

She further called on them to stay peacefully with one another and build a prosperous Plateau South Senatorial district .

First lady of Plateau state Regina Lalong who spoke earlier lauded Senator Prof Nora Ladi Daduut for the good works she is doing in the state .

Represented by Rebecca Sambo , commissioner of women affairs in the state ,Regina Lalong pledged to support the Senator in order for her to continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the Senatorial district .

Our correspondent also reports that Senator Daduut had earlier given out 20 laptop computers to unemployed graduates she recently trained on ICT in her Senatorial district .

Daduut charged the graduates to maximize the use of the laptop computers handed over to them .

“The trend now is self-reliance, get something doing, be trained in a specific field so that you can also be an employer of labour.”

She pleaded with them not to sell the laptops but endeavour to put them into good use .

It could be recalled that Senator Daduut had in December 2021 organised a five day training on digital skills acquisition for unemployed youths of her Senatorial District.

Daduut added that she was motivated to train her Constituents on ICT so as to expose them to the ICT world, as well as to lift them out of unemployment and poverty.

She promised to always put the interest of the people of her Senatorial district first while in the Senate .

One of the beneficiaries Mr Yilkur Hitler Dadi, thanked the Senator for the training and the laptops and assured Prof Nora of judicious use of the items given to them .

https://leaders.ng/how-plateau-first-female-senator-daduut-empowered-over-8-000-constituents-in-one-year/

