How To Participate In The New Series Of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ In Nigeria

The Old favourite TV Show, Who wants to be a millionaire is back on air and it’s taking off in March 2022 according to BLKMedia, the brain behind its return.
Time
It will be on air every Sunday night from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.
Stations
Stations to watch it are African Magic Family on DSTV, STV and NTA.
How to Participate?
Simply Dial *569# or *7006*20# on your mobile phone and stand a chance to be a participant.
By pressing *569#, you continue by pressing 1. You will be charged N6.98 for this service.
You can select three of the following options;
1 – for Studio Play Participation
2 – For Question of the Week
3 – For Sponsored Play.
Cost of Participation
After the steps above, you will answer a Question and selecting an Option costs N200.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMPhQrO_ON4
Good luck.
© OmoElublog
Source: Frank Edoho
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZqsTQDIpm1/?utm_medium=copy_link