How To Participate In The New Series Of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ In Nigeria

The Old favourite TV Show, Who wants to be a millionaire is back on air and it’s taking off in March 2022 according to BLKMedia, the brain behind its return.

Time

It will be on air every Sunday night from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

Stations

Stations to watch it are African Magic Family on DSTV, STV and NTA.

How to Participate?

Simply Dial *569# or *7006*20# on your mobile phone and stand a chance to be a participant.

By pressing *569#, you continue by pressing 1. You will be charged N6.98 for this service.

You can select three of the following options;

1 – for Studio Play Participation

2 – For Question of the Week

3 – For Sponsored Play.

Cost of Participation

After the steps above, you will answer a Question and selecting an Option costs N200.

Good luck.

Source: Frank Edoho

