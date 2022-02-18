How To Prepare Chicken Currry Sauce (Ingredient, Pictures)

Poco’s Chicken Curry Sauce – Easy, Healthy and Tasty
On today’s edition of trying to hook Nairaland abroad husband, I will be sharing my chicken curry sauce recipe.
Easy, healthy and tasty.
INGREDIENTS
-Live chicken (cleaned and chopped into smaller parts). Some people say boneless chicken, but I love some bone.
– Vegetables of your choice. I used carrot, green pea, red bell pepper, green bell pepper and spring onions.
-Vegetable oil
-Light soy sauce
-Dark soy sauce
-Cornstarch or all purpose flour
-Onions
-Scotch bonnet
-Seasoning cubes
-Curry
-Thyme
-Fresh ginger and garlic
-Salt