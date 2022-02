How do I go about filing a formal complaint against whom I believe is a quack medical doctor.

This man operates a private clinic where he murders or leaves people in perpetual pain in the name of performing surgery

From all indications, he may not be a certified, licensed medical practitioner.

I want to report him to prevent others from going through what two of my family members went through.

