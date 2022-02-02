How To Validate Your Inactive NIN Number

(Answer:

Just Complain To NIMC…)

..

A lot of Nigerians, and Nairalanders are going through this wahalla at the moment

..

If you already have your NIN-Number with you,, but whenever you take the NIN-Number to the Bank, they would always tell you to go back to the NIMC and tell them to Validate your NIN-Number and add it to the NIN-Database on the NIMC Computer.

..

This is what you would do…

..

Send an email to info@nimc.gov.ng with a copy-to cc.. to customercare@nimc.gov.ng and nimccustomercare@nimc.gov.ng….

..

Put the subject as “VALIDATE MY NIN-NUMBER”.

Then give them your “full name” and the NIN-Number that is to be validated.

..

..

(Try this first, then come back and thank me later)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...