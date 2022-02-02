Huge Python Killed By Fishermen (Photos)

Was scrolling through twitter when I found this tweet.

I guess the snake got trapped in a fishing net. Luckily for the fishermen, it’s a win win situation for them.

From the video, a voice could be heard saying in Yoruba… Egbe lọ ilé baálé kí èlò fi bo

Take it to the baales house and offer it to him.

Another voice could be heard saying… Baálé tíbo? Èmi o lenu ni. whose baale? Don’t I have mouth.

Someone even offered to pay for the python but the fisher men said they’re not selling.

Link to the video.

https://twitter.com/imam_kazeem/status/1488800511247757312?t=zozdPN1_Qk5p41FnFjLrCw&s=19

