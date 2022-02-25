Husband On The Run After Strangling His Wife To Death In Abuja (Photos)

A man identified as Wisdom Joseph allegedly strangled his wife identified as Evelyn Alifiya to death in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

A source who narrated the incident stated that after some month into Marriage wisdom moved into his wife’s apartment in lugbe, citing jobless as the reason.

Evelyn who is from Kogi state took responsibility for Wisdom’s upkeep, Feeding, clothing and shelter.

However, Wisdom who is from Abia state will constantly beat Evelyn and would threaten to take her life.

According to reports, Evelyn told his family member about it and they intend to move her out of the house. On Saturday evening she found out that wisdom had a gun in his bag.

It was gathered that Evelyn tried to report the incident to her sister so they could both go to the police station and report but unluckily for her wisdom noticed that Evelyn had seen his Gun.

Wisdom strangled Evelyn to death with his hands, covered her body with blanket and called Evelyn’s father to come and pick up his daughter’s corpse.

The sister of the deceased rushed to the house with some officers of the Nigerian police, they broke down the door and found Evelyn’s dead body.

Salemgists gathered that the murderer is currently on the run.



Source: https://salemgists.com/man-wisdom-joseph-on-the-run-after-strangling-his-wife-evelyn-alifiya-to-dath-in-abuja/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...