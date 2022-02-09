Hussaini Bosso Becomes Miyetti Allah’s (MACBAN) New President

Hussaini Bosso has emerged as the new acting president of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN.

The national secretary of MACBAN, Baba Ngelzarma, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the association had confirmed Mr Bosso, who until now was the Vice President I of MACBAN, as Acting President of Miyetti Allah.

The national secretary explained that the emergence of Mr Bosso as the acting President of MACBAN was necessitated by the resignation of its president, Muhammadu Kiruwa.

He also said that the association confirmed Jauro Gari who was Vice President II to act as acting Vice President I.

“The National Executive Council of MACBAN accepted the resignation of its President, Alhaji Muhammadu Kiruwa with immediate effect following the association’s emergency Executive Council meeting held in Abuja.

“Kiruwa had submitted his letter of resignation, dated January 20, 2022, citing personal reasons. He had served the association as President for seven years, 10 months.

“Accepting his resignation, MACBAN thanked him for steering the association through very difficult times and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Ngelzarma, on behalf of MACBAN, thanked the Chairman, Board of Trustees, BOT, of the association, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, for his support and guidance.

Meanwhile, Mr Ngelzarma said MACBAN had resolved to bar its leaders from individually having direct dealings with any criminal group in the name of dialogue.

It therefore directed its state chapters to cooperate fully with the security agencies in their effort to address security challenges facing the country.

