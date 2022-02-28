I Am A Youth – Bola Tinubu Declares (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEZcoLbahuU

https://www.facebook.com/273102863056662/posts/1805258246507775/?app=fbl

“I’m here standing before you… and I’m a youth.” – former Governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu Declares…

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: