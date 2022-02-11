‘I Am Becoming A Sadist, My Life Is Full Of Regrets’

I will try to be brief as I can. Pls read on

I was born in a broken home from two different tribes in the country.

My late mom was a lecturer in one of the state polytechnics though she resigned her job when she couldn’t cope with her mental illness. Me and my siblings were only in primary school then

My dad showed no concern for her health and came back to his hometown engaging himself in politics that have benefitted him nothing.

Me and my elder bro grew up with our dad while my two little sisters stayed with my mom, though we lost our last born the year 2005

I grew up with asthma and lacked mother’s care. My dad and extended family even my grannies disliked me because they taught I was slow and couldn’t cope with my mates

The truth is that my asthma was severe. I couldn’t move an itch without my inhaler. The abuse got worse when in my early youth I couldn’t do basic work to earn like my mates by working on building sites.

I was called lazy and the day I tried to prove I wasn’t lazy, I nearly died of cement dust

My mom died last year April

She died poor and in pains due to liver disease.

I didn’t remember giving my mom anything substantial before her demise, though i didn’t have, but I feel I wasted my early youth by not making use of the best opportunity that presented itself after I left secondary which would have bettered me

Few years before her death she pleaded I move to stay with her. I couldn’t because she lives in Northern Nigeria and there’s no job in the area. I am in deep pains!

My mum mental health resulted to her adding hypo in her food and water claiming it’s a cure for BP.(she also have BP)

I feel I am responsible for her death and hate myself for not reaching for my mom when she needs me. If I was around she wouldn’t have drank hypo occasionally thereby destroying her liver

Now I feel I am becoming a demon. I hate helping people, infact when I see people in need I withhold any kind of help because God didn’t give me chance to offer help to the woman I love most. I think because I couldn’t do for my late mom no one is worth it.

My lack of empathy is growing by the day.

My girlfriend left, saying she couldn’t cope, she says I have to start forgiving myself.

Do you believe I refused rendering help to my dad when he had accident? This was even before my mom died

I have taught about suicide but I can’t just imagine how my bro will feel. Despite causing him pains too, he have always tolerated me and I know the damage my death will cause him. I wish I was never his brother

Pls I am tired of being angry and depressed

Is there a remedy for me? Sometime I think I behave abnormal, I really don’t know if I am mentally insufficient too

