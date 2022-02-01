‘I Am On The Run Because Of Sports Betting’

I don’t think I am yet addicted to betting. I started sport betting last year september when i was doing nysc. it was introduced to me by a fellow corper that time i have 200k in my account raised from the 33k alawee in just three month i lost it all.

I stopped betting and move on with my post nysc life when an idea came to my mind which is borrow from loan app and stake on 2odd if you win take your profit and repay the loan. without hesitation i decided to give it a try, but whenever i borrow and stake the game cut but when i play with my little money i win. Because of this now I’m in huge debt more than 5 apps are waiting for my loan repayment while I’m still jobless.

I really need help I think I’m posessed or someone cast a spell on me. Anyway i have decide to break my sim card block my atm and stop betting.

May god help me. #stay away from bet9ja #sportybet and #1xbet they r destiny destroyer.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...