I Am Single Because I Haven’t Found A Man Richer Than Me – BBNaija’s Tacha Reveals

Big Brother Naija star, Anita Natacha Akide, simply known Tacha has finally opened up on why she is still single, IGBERETV reports.

This was after one of her followers on Twitter enquired her reason for not going on dates and not having a boyfriend.

Tacha who has acquired wealth and fame had taken to Twitter to express her happiness for achieving success so early in 2022. She wrote;

“My 2022 is already looking like THAT YEAR!

We’ve renewed 2 DEALS! The third is in the works.

3 MAJOR DEALS ALREADY SIGNED!! and we still getting that NFT BAG.

We STEPPING ON NECKS all year this year BEST BELIEVE!!!”



In her comment section, the follower wrote;

“Tacha when will you start going on dates?”



She replied by telling the follower that she has chosen to remain single because she has not found a man richer than her.

She replied;

“I haven’t found a man RICHER!”



