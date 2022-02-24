‘I Am So Depressed. I’m A Chronic Stammerer!’

My name is Henry, 27 yrs old. I am new here, it was my younger sister who introduced me to nairaland. She is a member here.

Brilliant and intellectual minds are here so I believe you people can help me with an advice because I am so depressed and I don’t know who to talk talk to about my depression.

I’m a stammerer, a chronic and dreadful one at that. I can repeat an initial word like forever before I could complete my statement. It has made me hate my life and existence. I have a very low-self esteem, I can’t express myself, I can’t even approach a girl not to talk of being a relationship because I’m afraid of being mocked.

I’m a graduate in accounting education from AAU. I have always dreamt of becoming a lecturer/teacher. I’m smart and intelligent, I love to impact knowledge but I can’t express myself. It’s a big disability for me.

Back then in University, when i went for my teaching practice, the first day I taught in a classroom, I sense an undesirable atmosphere. I knew the students were trying to laugh but they respected their selves. When I got home, I locked myself and I cried…. But life goes on.

I graduated 2017, I went for nysc 2018. Since then my life has no bearing. I have not achieved anything. I feel inadequate despite I read a lot and I’m intelligent. It pains me I can’t communicate to impact knowledge without stammering.

My father is making it worse for me, he compare me with other guys, he has never appreciated any thing I’ve done for him, he talks down on me. He finds fault in anything I do, he talks as if I created myself.

My mom and siblings are the reason why I haven’t committed suicide. They encourage me everyday, especially my mom who is sick now.

I prefer to be completely deaf and dumb than for me to talk and not be able to express myself.

God is not perfect. If God was perfect, he would not have created some people with disability or deformity. Some people were born crippled, deaf, blind etc.. And you wanna tell me God is perfect? He’s a partial and sentimental God. I try to understand his vision but all I see is damages.

Please I’m so depressed. I need advice.

