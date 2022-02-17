“I Bought A Human Head For ₦20,000” – Ritualist Confesses (Photo, Video)

A ritualist identified as Yusuf Tiamiyu has confessed to buying a human head for N20,000, IGBERETV reports.

Yusuf made the confession to newsmen after he was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

He stated that he bought the human head from another man identified as Monsuru who is currently on the run.

Yusuf claimed that it was his first time of buying human flesh and he decided to use the human part for as a means of gaining favour and mercy from people.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGPJ2U8bVmE

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaCEL2dA6n6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...