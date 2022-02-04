‘I Caught My Brother’s Wife Having Sex With Another Man In Their Sitting Room’

Man Seeks Advice After Catching Brother’s Wife In Her Matrimonial Bed With Another Man

A young man took to Twitter to seek advice on whether or not to inform his brother after catching his brother’s wife on her matrimonial bed with another man, IGBERETV reports.

The Twitter user identified as @Khan_dave7 who visited his brother’s house unannounced, walked in to meet his wife cheating on him.

He wrote;

“So I went to visit my Brother yesterday without informing him, happens he wasn’t in town and I didn’t know. On getting to the house the door was open so I entered… I found his wife having sex with another man in their sitting room…”

“She was so shocked seeing me, she has been calling me since yesterday, I’ve not been taking her calls cus don’t know what to tell her, I’m at a point where I don’t know what to do…”

“Do y’all think I should tell my brother or just let it be so their family don’t fall apart, pls I need advice”



https://twitter.com/Khan_dave7/status/1488800106543464455?t=evYydso8pal2oZwB3cz0Qg&s=19

Reacting to his post, some Twitter users advised him to inform his brother while some others advised him against informing his brother. Read below.

