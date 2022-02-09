‘I Dated 6 Girls Last Year & Dumped Them All After Promising Them Heaven & Earth’

I’ve tried to be in relationship many times but it doesn’t work for me, I will just get tired all of the sudden within a couple of months, I can’t even point out a reason I get tired of it, I dated at least 6 girls last year which I later breakup with them without a reason.

What I discovered is that I always love them in the beginning to the extent that I will promise them heaven and earth, at the end of the day i will get tired of them.

The issue now is that, I met this girl last year December during the Christmas, I’m not going to lie, I truly love this girl, I asked her out and she agreed to be in relationship with me, this girl has been loyal to me, she’s always come to cook for me, she has once washed my clothes, I found happiness and joy in her but now, I’m having a feelings of breaking up with her, I stop calling or texting her, I don’t even know what’s going on in my life right now but my mind keep telling me to break up with her cus I need to be free.

Please over to you married men and those who are in relationship, how does it work out for you? I don’t understand my life again!

