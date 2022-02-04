‘I Dealt With My Wife When I Was Earning ₦600k. Now She Earns $4000 Monthly’

I created this new handle to hide my identity.

I got married 11 years ago. We both started working before we got married, but my salary was way above my wife’s own. I was earning 195k while she was on 108k when we got married, after my MSC, I was promoted and started to earn 350k, this got to me and I started to misbehave, I was doing all sorts and would insult the hell outa her. As the cry cry girl, she would cry, and thereafter I would hear her praying. At times she would say she will one day be greater than me. That to me was an impossibility.

I can’t even remember ever giving her money for home keep but we never lacked food at home (we delayed before having kids, so I don’t see the need for me to give her monthly money and she never asked). I started giving her after we had kids. She agreed when I told her her money was for the home and mine for investment, but I never included her name in my properties. she knows this as well.

After our kids, it became very demanding, coupled with her office not increasing her pay, she resigned, and that was when I felt the impact of her income. Meanwhile, her pay was reduced to about 80k and mine was increased to like 600k as at when she resigned. In one month I started asking her to return back to her work as to me I was not ready to foot her bills, she never even asked for money, she would even say what I gave her is left 5k or more self at the end of the month.

Now her new journey – When I started disturbing about going back to her former office or getting a new job, she said never and asked me to stop giving her money but go to market to buy food myself. In less than 4 months to her resignation she started talking about online job here and there, I thought it was a scam so I warned her. One day, I was in the office when she said she needs me to help her wit the best laptop to buy, I tried to talk her down on buying one but she ended the call on me.

I got home to see her with a new laptop. fast forward, she paid for a training on how work from home without my knowledge, got her first job of about $200, I also washed her down on going that low for such an amount but she said it was better than her former 80k job, before I knew it, she started talking about $1,000, now it’s $3,000, to $4,000 monthly. I earn lower than #1M, my wife gets over #2M monthly working from home. She helped me finished my house project, very transparent and would not hide any $ she earns.

I have not been able to forgive myself of all the things I did to her, the insults, talking down on her but in a way I think I pushed her to become who she is now. I remembered when she asked back then to open a joint account with her, I laughed her to scorn, like how would the ratio be. she saved over 6M and credited my account with everything, just for us to complete our home. I can’t even produce 1M.

She doesn’t seem hurt, but sometimes she reminds me of those words, I have never officially told her sorry neither have I really changed because I am just like that, I don’t mean evil. I wanted her to braze up and never stay low.

Married, men, please how do I ask for her forgiveness? I don’t think we have up to 2% of her type out there.

