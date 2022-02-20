‘I Experienced My First Racism In UK From Someone Who I Thought Was My Friend’

When I moved to the U. K for my master. I stay in an flat which consist of many white English boys. So an England boy called Harry decided to show me the equipment in the apartment. So when we got to the kitchen he show me a dish washer which I did not care to look at and he responded that have I see a dish washer before? I was shock and told him of course have seen a dish washer and he reply that I did not want to sound rude but africa are poor and always hungry and I reply him do I look like someone that is poor and hungry and his respond was you are from the rich family in Africa and I told him clearly my parents are not rich that am just an average Nigerian boy and he his reply was it is impossible that you are either rich or poor in Africa and my response was that he should stop believing the propaganda been pass by CNN and BBC about Africa.

After that we bonded and we usually teese ourself and crack jokes. So during December period I was infected with covid 19 which all. Of them in the house have travel to their family home to spend Christmas and new year holiday. So during that mid January on Friday I was in the parlour with my white flatmates and we where just joking and catching fun then we started to talk about covid and I told them during the time they travel I contacted covid and Harry reply that he is going to kill me so I laugh and I thought it was one of the joke but he said he mean it and I started telling him that so do u expect me to call u in your family home and tell u I contacted covid and the others white where explaining to him and this guy started using abusing words against me telling me to return back to Africa and saying some nasty words about Africa and I told him if u have brief with me then challange me and stop picking on my continent and colour and he told me that he is going to insult my colour and continent that if I want to fight him then we should go to the garden to fight as man to man. I was just saying in my mind this man is looking for someone to kill him. I just ignore him and when I stop replying him he just calm down and left. What pain me most was when he left then all the white guys told me his crazy that I should not answer him and I was like when he was insulting me racially all of u where just watching him as if nothing happen. After some time he came back to the parlour and apologise to everyone except me for been a nusiance and after that he wanted to discuss with me and I shouted at him saying back off. After sometime he wanted talking to me and I just ignore him as if nobody is talking and after talking I just close my laptop and gave him a bad gesture and left the palour then he reply that I am looking at him as a vallian that he is not a bad guy.

The next day his girlfriend came visiting him and was smiling at me and i just reply her with a bone face and left. Then after sometime he came apologising to me that what he did to me was wrong that he did it under the influence of acholol which I know but I said to myself for him to say this to me when he was drunk meaning he has been harbouring such thoughts in his mind and the alcohol just gave him the courage to express his racist characters to me. I told him I forgive him but right now I don’t trust any English people or white people because for such a guy to laugh and joke with u and still be a racist his something terrible. Abeg make una give bristish chance.

