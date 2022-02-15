“I Gave My Boss The Shocker Of His Life”

I really don’t know what I did to my immediate boss since I got promoted earlier this year. Ever since I got my promotion letter, my boss changed to me abruptly. He suddenly finds everything I do useless.

When I noticed the change, I went to him and begged him to tell me what I had done wrong so we could settle everything and get back along. But he said I did nothing wrong and I shouldn’t worry about anything. So I locked up and was doing my job to the best of my ability.

So he did something that sparked my madness and anger.

I got an email that I was to go on board our vessel to go and load from Lagos cos our mother vessel berthed in Lagos. And cos of my promotion, I’m not supposed to be a crew member anymore. But I was surprised to see the mail and went to his office to address the issue, next thing he said was ‘IF YOU DON’T KNOW YOUR DUTY, YOU CAN RESIGN’.

That statement really sent chills down my spine and I sparked and told him really derogatory words. I don’t even feel anyhow about my reaction.

I’m happy I told him his life history.

I’m very excited to have poured my mind out to him.

If I get sacked, I won’t feel bad, rather I’ll be glad I told him what I told him.

#Peace

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...