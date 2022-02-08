I Have Baby Face. I’m Sexy, Talented & I Have Money – Tiwa Savage (Pix)

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, on Sunday boasted about how young she looked for her age, adding that she has a ‘baby face’, IGBERETV reports.
Savage, who turned 42 on Saturday, stated this on her Instagram story, as she shared a picture of herself.
She also boasted about her other qualities. She added that she was also sexy, and prided herself for having talent, a good heart, and money.
Referring to the picture she shared, the mother-of-one wrote,
“Okay even me sef I agree say I no look my age for this pic. I get baby face. Come sexy, get talent, good heart. I come get money join again ahn ahn.”
See screenshot of post below:
