I Have Every Reason To Thank God – Fayemi At Birthday Thanksgiving Mass

*I have every reason to thank God, Says Fayemi at birthday thanksgiving mass*

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said he had every reason to thank God for the grace he had given him to serve humanity with commitment, sincerity and compassion over the years.

Dr Fayemi stated this at a thanksgiving mass organised to mark his 57th birthday at the Government House Chapel, Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

The Governor, at the mass which was attended by his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, top government functionaries, family members and political associates, asked God to continue to use him as instrument of peace, instrument of progress and prosperity for the people.

He attributed his successes to the privilege of God, noting that whatever he became today was not because he was the best in his generation, family or community but because of God’s grace.

The Governor, who prayed for the strength to finish well and strong, also implored God to ordain for the State a successor that would consolidate on the various developmental projects and programmes initiated by his administration for the benefit of the people.

“We have a lot to thank God Almighty for; He has used us to serve our people with commitment, with sincerity and with compassion in all of what we have been doing and as we roll into the twilight and season of our administration we pray that Almighty God would continue to use us as his instrument of peace, instrument of progress and prosperity for our people.

“And he will enable us to finish well and strong in the service of Almighty and to the benefit of our people and will give us the enablement to ensure that the goods that this government have been doing continues through the successor he will ordain to ensure that the gain are deepen and the gaps are covered.”

The Vicar General, Catholic Diocese of Ekiti State, Rev. Fr., Odesami Adewusi in his short sermon, charged the Governor to look unto God for guidance and inspiration on his political endeavour.

Rev Odesami said that the Country was in dire need of people who would use leadership opportunity at their disposal to serve God for the benefits of the people. He said God has not ordained the Governor to be men pleaser but to live his life for God in a way that would benefit the people of the State and the country.

He said, “If you are to take a review of your life at 57, it should be the one filled with confidence and hope to embrace the future. Your life has not been a waste, God has blessed you and through you blessed others.

“At this stage you have to look up to God for direction to continue to be of good use in the hands of God, don’t be men pleaser.

“We are in a very difficult time in our country. We need people that can use whatever opportunity they have to serve the people and God. Do not seek to please men, God called you to live your life for him.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=244121551245744&id=100069437032705

