‘I Have Finally Left Nigeria!!’

Happy new month to everyone and I wish to thank God for his grace so far.

I have been a hustler for long trying to make ends meet and at a point I was able to save about 1.5million naira to travel to China but unfortunately I was duped and my hard earned money went to voicemail. I kept struggling and saving money to go to Europe but I was denied visa twice to two different countries and then I gave up.

I decided not to travel again but the stress and insecurity in Nigeria has been worrisome especially in my region so I decided to travel to any french speaking African country and just experience a whole new different life outside Nigeria. My initial plan was to go to Burkina Faso or Equitorial Guinea and I did some research that would guide me as I didn’t know anyone in both countries and I was just determined to go on this adventure myself.

I saved up some money which got to almost 3 million naira and then I crossed my heart and made my trip. From Nigeria I crossed into Benin Republic and then to Togo where I was supposed to cross to Burkina Faso. On getting to Togo it was quite late so I had to pass the night in a cheap hotel of 2000cfa franc. In the hotel I met some Nigerians going to Ghana with some friends based in Togo. I was hearing their conversations as they drank at the bar while I sat alone with a bottle of their local beer Castle.

Being that in Togo I discovered they hardly speak English, I decided to introduce myself to those Nigerians so that I can make some enquiry from them and that was how we all got talking and gisting till late night. The guys based in Togo told me alot about Togo and how life is cheap if one has some capital to get accommodation and start a small business. I was made to understand there is steady light, water and security in the small country. The next day I was suppose to leave for Burkina Faso I decided to pay for the hotel room for a week and explore Togo a bit. The guys I met that were based in Togo already were really helpful and they took out time to show me around, know the prices of stuffs and where to buy cheap stuffs as well. I began to fall in love with the country except for the fact that most people don’t understand English, though some try to understand and speak a little so you have to scatter the English for them to understand.

I decided to find a house and few days was enough for that. I got a room and parlor self contained house for 30,000cfa a month and paid a year which is 360,000cfa. They hold 6 months as deposit and after six months I start paying 30,000cfa monthly or anyhow I wish to stretch it based on my pocket. I just furnished it a little and I am just chilling with steady light on a brief. The house has a prepaid meter so I recharge and use according to my power.

After making some deep enquiry about what business to start at least for now, I bought a tricycle they call Apsonic here in Togo. It cost 1.4million cfa brand new plus the plate number registration and all. Then I found a driver who took it on hire purchase to balance 2.5million cfa at 25,000cfa per week.

My good people, I know I have not reached where I am going but I bless God for where I am coming from. Right now I just relax myself planning my next move while every Saturday I wait to receive my weekly salary. With life here if you are someone that knows how to manage, even 1000cfa can feed you a whole day so I am really doing my best to see how much I can save by the end of this year over here and know my next move.

Please you all pray for me as I also pray for you all. The journey of a thousand miles always start with a footstep.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...