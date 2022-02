I just got diagnosed of been HIV+. I don’t even know what to do or where to start at this phase in life. Dream looks shambles. I had that HIV positive patient must take it’s drugs everyday in other to survive. I really do not know where to start. I feel like taking my life away. Who can give me a concrete advise on how to survive this. The trauma is much on me. I really do not know who to ask for favor. I am looking forward for your advice.

Secondly is the drugs affordable?

