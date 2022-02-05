‘I Keep Attracting Slim Girls!!’

I’ve noticed a pattern, all the girls that are attracted to me are slim for some reason I fail to comprehend. Most of them are actually pretty but I don’t feel any attraction towards them.

I’m a dark, tall, muscular guy and I have been told often in school that I have a nice physique. I don’t see myself as handsome though I’ve been told that by a lot of my female friends, but, I still don’t understand why I attract people I don’t feel attraction for.

Is there anyone experiencing this or knows why this is happening?

