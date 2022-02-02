I Knew About Rihanna’s Pregnancy Since Last Year – Seyi Shay

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has claimed that she knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy since 2021, IGBERETV reports.

33-year-old Rihanna on January 31, 2022, unveiled her baby bump during a walk-about in New York City with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky last week.

The photos she shared showed her making absolutely no effort to hide her bump, with her pink puffer jacket actually unbuttoned to show it off on a snowy day in the city. Rihanna and A$AP are believed to have been together since late 2020.

Seyi Shay who took to Twitter to congratulate the superstar singer, tweeted;

“Big Congratulations to @rihanna This is the best news I’ve heard this year (but knew since last year)”



https://twitter.com/iamseyishay/status/1488400084270292992?t=X3qMHNR_kGCNaSZsEz0A4w&s=19

