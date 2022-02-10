‘I Lose Confidence Whenever I’m Complimented About My Good Looks’

I’m a natural confident guy because our mom taught us to be hard working and earn everything through the rice process. She never allowed us take advantage of situations or people and never look down on anybody.

We are naturally good looking in our family and people always talk about how we are all fine in the house. As a result, almost 70% of conversations we have with people will end up discussing what our parents are giving us that are making us fresh and fine.

But our mom did not like people talking to us that way. She did not teach us how to react to compliments and we are very uneasy whenever this topic comes up in our discussions. I don’t even see my self that good looking as people are saying.

I work hard to earn everything the right way, and I’m highly productive but anytime a colleague or team mate talks about my appearance I just lose confidence. I have left a lot of groups and teams because of this. When people start talking to me about it I just don’t feel comfortable.

I have a lot of girls and I know I worked hard to get them. But they keep telling me it’s just my looks that’s giving me their attention without stress but I don’t believe that, I believe I work hard to get them.

This is beginning to affect my work. Some people don’t believe I got to where I am because of hard work. I have worked so hard and I don’t want to be throwing things away simply because of this.

For the fine boys and girls in the house, pls how do you handle compliments without appearing proud and egotistical? How do you handle it without being weird?

