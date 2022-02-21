‘I Make ₦1.5 Million A Month But Plan To Relocate To The UK’

Dear Great Nairalanders

I am in urgent need of your advice on a decision I am about to make that could shape my life and my young family in about few months from now.

I am currently running successful businesses which give me a steady minimum of N1.5M per month with a potential for expansion. I have been nursing the idea of going to UK on a study Visa by September this year with the hope that I can get a well paying job that could surpass my current earnings here in naijja. I also intend to keep my naija business running but we all know trusting people with kind of investment can be tricky and risky.

What assurance do I have about earning more and having a better life in UK? What happens to my businesses I already built up in Naija? What happens to my properties here in naija?

Your advice will be of great help at this critical decision making moment of my life. Thank you

