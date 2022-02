Disc jockey and billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has said that she may be single but she is a great mother, IGBERETV reports.

DJ Cuppy who celebrated her dogs on their first birthday on 17th February 2022, said that her pets can prove that she is a good mother.

She wrote;

“I may not have a man.. but I’m a GREAT mother .Just ask @DuFuPom”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaIA6E6sw87/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

