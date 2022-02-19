I Met My US-Based Fiancé On Tiktok – Mr. Ibu’s Daughter (Pix, Video)

‘I Met My US-Based Fiancé On Tiktok’ – Mr. Ibu’s Daughter Advises Single Ladies (Photos, Video)

Chioma Jasmine Okafor, daughter of a popular Nollywood comic actor, Mr. Ibu, is set to get married to her US-based boyfriend whom she met 2 months ago on TikTok, IGBERETV reports.

The young lady has taken to social media to share the lovely moment they had together thereby revealing that her lover flew down to Nigeria all the way from the United States of America (USA) to propose to her.

As seen in the romantic video she shared, Jasmine stated that her man who came down to Africa for the first time had popped up a marriage request to her and she said yes.

She revealed that her marriage is coming so soon in this month of February, while stating that a real man won’t waste a lady’s time in respect to marriage.

She wrote;

“We met here on tictok 2 months ago ! He was my tiktok glitter! We are set to get married in this month. He flew all the way from USA to Africa for the first time ! Just to marry. A real man won’t waste your time”



She advised single ladies who want to get married to use Tiktok.

She wrote;

“If you re still single . Hurry now and rush to tictok”



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaHNzFmDHlW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FoR3Eb2u_U

https://igberetvnews.com/1415072/met-us-based-fiance-tiktok-mr-ibus-daughter-advises-single-ladies-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...