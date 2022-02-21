‘I Met This Girl In Less Than 2 Weeks. Now This!!’

Hello Guys. Please I need your brotherly advice. I just met this girl in less than 2 weeks.

We are still in the talking stage, this past Val, we exchanged gifts but after that it has been her needing money for this and that.

She keeps whinning about it whenever we talk, we can’t even talk for straight 5 mins without talking about her financial needs.

But I always didn’t have nothing to say than to keep her hopes alive as I don’t offer to support her.

Now, she texted me tonight to lend her 15k to repair her damaged phone. I already told her I am not loaded enough to do that.

How can I skip this issue of money and press on with the game, or should I just leave her?

Please I need your candid advice, I am not so good at this games.

