I Never Hinted At Or Referred To Rinu – David Hundeyin

Following a series of headlines posted about popular journalist David Hundeyin undermining Endsars Activist Rinu Savvy

David Hundeyin has posted a disclaimer saying it’s fake

He tweeted

I categorically never said, hinted at or inferred this. I hope @niyitabiti is aware that this is literally libel.

You cannot take something I said, slap a completely unrelated headline over it, and then just hit “publish.”

Please take this down and stop doing this henceforth.

You tweet something that you put thought into, and all people want is to take whatever you say and turn it into an episode of Jerry Springer.

Because I occasionally have a sharp mouth, I’m not allowed to express a constructive thought again. EVERYTHING I say is “vawulence!”

I tweet something about EndSARS poisoning political discourse, next thing is “He’s shading Rinu!”

I tweet “I like Pepsi,” next thing is “OMG he just said he hates Coca-Cola! Vawulence! �”

How can grown ass people be so superficial, anti intellectual and infernally irritating?

