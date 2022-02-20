‘I No Wan Do Ritual’: Delta Students Protest Against Increase In School Fees (Pics)

A placard with the inscription, “I can’t pay N250,000 for school fees, I nor wan do ritual” has been trending on social media after students of Delta State origin took to the Roundabout at Effurun to protest against the hike in school fees across tertiary institutions in the state.

Recall, Focus Naija had reported that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s personal phone numbers were leaked to the public over the school fees increment.

Read here: https://www.nairaland.com/6991923/governor-okowas-personal-phone-numbers

Also leaked were the phone numbers of the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Patrick Muoboghare, Vice Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka and that of his counterpart at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

Widespread condemnation has trailed the sharp increment of school fees in recent time. Student leaders and stakeholders alike have expressed displeasure with the state government demanding that education is a right and not a privilege.

According to Counsellor Dennis Agori, an educationist and author, the school fees increment is too much to bear.

In a video shared on his timeline, he said government must take back the decision as it is against the social contract of leadership reached with the people.

TOO MUCH TO BEAR… TAKE BACK THIS DECISION… SAY NO TO TUITION HIKE IN DELTA STATE UNIVERSITIES

It is against the social contract of leadership not to listen to the people you lead and nativity to keep silent as a people when pressed against the wall.

Don’t kill a man in trying to save him. Surgery is painful but it is a correctional process to prevent future health danger. However, the patient and his relatives are educated on the need for it and he/she must be prepared to go under the scalpel.

So we admonish the government which ought to represent the people to be empathic, democratic and plan with realistic balance between what is needful vs what the people can bear.

I am using this opportunity again in saying NO TO TUITION HIKE in Delta state universities. I heard something similar going on in College of Education, Warri (unconfirmed).

Definitely, the protest continues by Monday. I hope Asaba may be the next destination. If you want to lend your voice, come on. We move!

I also say NO TO FUEL HIKE in any guise that will mount undue pressure on the citizenry.

Let’s speak more against what we don’t like. Say no to the conspiracy of silence. Don’t push the wall, it will collapse, he wrote.

