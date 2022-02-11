I Packed Faeces & Cleared Gutters To Feed My Mother And I – Whitemoney

“I Packed Faeces And Cleared Gutter To Feed Myself And My Mom” – BBNaija’s Whitemoney (Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has reflected on his struggling days, before his rise to stardom, IGBERETV reports.

In excerpts from a recent interview with Young Skales shared on his Instagram story, the BBNaija season 6 winner said his family lived in extreme poverty and that he and his mother had to pack faeces and clear gutters to feed.

“Back then in Kaduna state, I could remember vividly in my compound in Kujama, we were very very broke.

I and my mum could really not afford stuff so what I did basically was, I literally helped the whole compound and the other compound to pack their faeces and use my hand to clear the gutter at the back of the house so that water can flow.

So while I collect those stuff with my hands every day at the end of the day I get 200 naira from each of the tenants and I use the money to buy foodstuff for me and my mum.” He said.

Hear him speak in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmYDlQamPnY

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZxJDphLkp3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

