I Really Want To Experience Pregnancy – Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke has stated that she wishes to experience pregnancy at the right time, IGBERETV reports.

The 28-year-old stated this via her Twitter handle while reacting to Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Reacting to the news that the 33-year-old Barbadian singer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, Mercy stated that she really wants to experience what pregnancy feels like.

She however noted that she wants it to be at the right time.

She wrote;

“I feel like crying I really wanna experience this at the right time❤️”

https://twitter.com/real_mercyeke/status/1488186765076750340?t=fuftfrjHZ2nn7d_DKXhYUg&s=19

