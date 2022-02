Hi all a friend of mine tells me he sees his wife always in dreams with another strange Man like she is married to him and he as the husband would stand by and watch them both like a stranger in that dream.

They both have been married for 10 years now but these dreams have been occurring at least every week since last years November 2021.

Can anyone please advise, both the Spiritual and Physical implications.

Thanks.

