‘I Want To Arrest Her: My Mother Is At War With Me Help!!’

Good evening everyone

Pls mind my errors it’s my first.

So my mom and I haven’t been on best of terms when I was staying with them, my mom is a kind of person that if it doesn’t go her way or if you don’t do what she wants you are her enemy.

I left owerri march last year to come stay with my parents and since then it’s been hell, my moms urge to control everything that happens in your life is too much if you don’t do it she removes you from the circle of her children,

What do I mean by that let’s assume they don’t have food in the house n you have 5h with you, you go to buy something to eat cause you didn’t eat since morning after coming back from work n my mom sees you she I’ll pick offense won’t talk to you for a week, saying why during you bring the money let her cook for her children, and mind you we are seven boys in the house.

Now to the main part, her younger sister that died 2018 and the husband got married to another lady that ended up maltreating the kids The elder sister which is my cousin was always in battle with her step mom spiritual n physical, she says she wanted to leave the house n come to my moms place in Abuja which the dad was happy s was bout cause he was tired of her.

Her dad called my mom she picked her up n brought her to Abuja to start a new life, fast forward to recently the dad chased her younger brother too out of the house he had to sleep on the street and in the morning we boarded a bus to Abuja for him he came with no cloth or bag just how he was, then after that he and my mom started having issues. Mind you me n my cousin and mom have already started having issues but let’s skip that for now.

The boy is 15 years old, he said he saw my brother peeing on the ground in the toilet which is my younger brother who is also 13 they are age mates, so he said he told him to stop peeing on the ground and pee in the wc that what if another person comes now the toilet wil be smelling then that he (my younger brother started shouting at him), saying it’s his toilet he I’ll pee where he wants to.

So they had an argument and my cousins brother went to report to my mom, my mom started shouting at him that why would he tell him not to pee on the floor that is he mad like that like that, The boy was shocked at he response n said he wants to go back to his house in Lagos where they just chased him out from mind you this was just 3 weeks after he came,

Then my mom started ranting and saying that it’s my cousins that’s eating all of my money in this house mind you I was at work I was ent home,

My cousin didn’t utter a word too she was avoid the trouble that was brewing the, Dad came back the boy told my dad I was crying saying that he wants to go back to his house the next day he boarded the next bus and left till the date of typing this my mom hasent called him a 15yr old boy that lost his mom n took you as his mum,

So back to me from there you could see the trouble at home it got to a point my mom was saying I was sleeping with my cousin which came as a shook to me cause I’m never home anything to just stain my name or get me angry so she planned with my dad and they started telling my cousin to pack her things and leave the house someone that came to you for shelter cause they said her stepmom wanted to kill her my mom got a revelation that was if she goes back she’d die.

My mom played deaf to that one and kept on insisting she should go back and leave her house and being I was already planning to get an apartment for myself December my cousin called her dad her dad sent her half of the rent and we paid n moved in together since we left the house my mom has been calling all my uncles and aunties telling them that I’m sleeping with my sister which is absolutely wrong on all levels spoiling my name here and there, honestly I really couldn’t care much bebut I’m just disappointed is this how a mum should behave, it was from me not going to church on Sunday to her having issues with my dog saying we were too close or I was to close to my dog then to this now pls someone should just analyze this story and render your advice,

Now they are calling me threatening me that they I’ll use police to arrest me n my cousin n send her back to her fathers house not knowing that her dad was the one that sent her part of the payment, I’m not scared of anyone really cause the useless uncles I have haven’t sent me a kobo since my lifetime then they all want to come n start spilling trash now.

Sorry for the epistle if you made it this far I love you.

Update: guys she my mom came to my house this morning just this morning and saw my cousin I didn’t even know why I let her in in the first place, she saw my cousin and started dragging her cloths almost tearing them and making her naked in front of my younger brothers she brought to my house and was shouting chewing a nuisance even went to all my neighbors knocked on their doors and was shouting to them that I’m sleeping with my cousin tho she spoke Igbo or was speaking Igbo and there are calabar people guys pls what kind of life is this I have left their house still they don’t want me to rest, went to report to my dad and all he could say was and so,

I’m thinking of reporting the case to a police station first then next time they come here to cause a nuisance in my apartment they’d be arrested.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...