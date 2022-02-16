I Was Promoted Ahead Of My Superior ……

hi naira landers,

I worked in one of the financial institution in the country, sometimes last year I was promoted to head the department at zonal level, (good News right).

here is the problem and challenges I have been facing on the job, I have almost six superior that are above me in terms of ranks, but I was made to supervise them. this superior don’t send their report to me or seek my opinion on anything.

I know they are not happy with me. my regional manager on sensing that this may be a problem recommended that I should be promoted ahead of all my superior yet our management is not saying anything about the recommendation of my regional manager.

most of this superior lobbied for this position but I was picked because of my ability’s to deliver on the job.

experience peeps how do I handle a situation where I am supervising my superior yet they are not reporting to me or can I issue queries to them.

