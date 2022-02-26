“I Will Kill Nnamdi Kanu” – Asari Dokubo Threatens To Attack Him In Court

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Former Militant and Ex-leader of the movement for the Emancipation of the Niger-Delta, Asari Dokubo has threatened to kill Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Dokubo, while responding to reports that he was ‘beaten’ by some members of the group, threatened that the day such happens, he will practically go to court and kill Kanu with his bare hands.

In a video shared on Facebook, monitored by POLITICS NIGERIA, Dokubo said; “You can think o, You can talk, but the day you attempt all this your lies that you are lying, I will practically go and kill Nnamdi Kanu even in the court, even with Nigerian Military and all the Nigerian security agencies around.”

“I will not send anybody, i will practically go there and kill him with my own hands”

Dokubo, a former warlord has been in a running battle with members of IPOB for months. Formerly an ally until he fell out with Kanu over accusations that he embezzled N20 million.

He also revealed that he has been killing members of the group.



