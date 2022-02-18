ICPC Accuses Mohammed Garba Gololo Of Forging Bsc, Master’s Degrees

Nigerian Anti-corruption Agency, ICPC Accuses Federal Lawmaker Of Forging BSc, Master’s Degrees

The commission, however, said both certificates were doctored.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has accused a member of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Garba Gololo of forging his BSc and master’s degrees’ certificates.

In the charge it filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the commission alleged that Garba-Gololo falsely claimed to have attended the Lagos State University (LASU), where he purportedly obtained both certificates.

The commission, however, said both certificates were doctored.

The ICPC said the lawmaker representing Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State presented a forged Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree certificate, stating that he has Second Class Honours (Upper Division).

The agency said the lawmaker similarly forged a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree certificate, which was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to contest an election.

His arraignment planned for Thursday before Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya of the High Court of the FCT in Kubwa was put off when he failed to show up in court.

Justice Ogbonnaya, however, rescheduled the arraignment for April 11, 2022.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/18/nigerian-anti-corruption-agency-icpc-accuses-federal-lawmaker-forging-bsc-master%E2%80%99s

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...