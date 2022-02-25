If A Man Hasn’t Proposed, Don’t Take Him To Your Parents – Pastor George Izunwa

Stop Taking Somebody Who Has Not Proposed To You To Your Parent’s House – Nigerian Clergyman Advises Single Ladies (Video)

A Nigerian clergyman, George Izunwa, has advised ladies against introducing a man that hasn’t proposed to them to their parents, IgbereTV reports.

While speaking to his congregation recently, Izunwa advised ladies against introducing boyfriends to their siblings and friends.

According to him, such actions may block other people who are interested in them from approaching them.

In his words;

”Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parents house. Stop introducing somebody who has not proposed to you to your sisters and brothers. Don’t assume relationship. Keep the person at arms length. Stop introducing the person to many of your friends. If somebody is dating you, let the person date you. If they ask, you say I am just going out with him. He is a date. Don’t make it serious.

One of the reasons you shouldn’t make it serious is because maybe somebody is ‘eyeing’ you. The person may think you are ocupied when you are not occupied. That you are dating somebody doesn’t mean you can’t take a date from another person. If he hasn’t proposed, you can move.”

