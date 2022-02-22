If You Don’t Pay Tithe, You Are A Criminal – Pastor David Ibiyeomie

If You Don’t Pay Tithe, You Are A Criminal. Your Offence Is Punishable – Clergyman David Ibiyeomie

The Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministry, David Ibiyeomie, has described the failure of Christians to pay tithes as criminal, noting that it is compulsory to pay tithe, IgbereTV reports..

The Cleric described those who fail to remit their tithes, (10 per cent of all their incomes) to churches as criminals, stressing that the offense is punishable.

The clergyman said this while preaching in his church on Sunday, February 20. According to the clergyman, some Christians have suffered the near success syndrome (failure at the edge of breakthrough) because of their reluctance to pay tithes.

Speaking to his congregation, he said;

“Tax is the government’s share, so you don’t say I want to give the government my tax, you say you want to pay tax, that is how tithe is God’s own. Leviticus 27:30. God is the owner of the tithe. So, what do you do?

You pay, it’s only in Nigeria you don’t pay tax and they can leave you, in the Western world it is a big criminal offence, if you don’t pay tithe, you are a criminal, your offence is punishable, tithe is simply one-tenth of your income, 10 per cent of your income goes to God.

Near success syndrome will not happen. If you’re experiencing near success syndrome don’t go for deliverance, you’re not a tither. Anything that I do, when it is close to manifestation, the thing will just go off, you’re not a faithful tither.

Many deliverance ministries, they just go for deliverance, this is the problem, they don’t pay tithe faithfully. Yet, they will say anything I want to do, when it is about to click it will just go off.

It is near success syndrome. Correct it from tithing, don’t correct it from seven days deliverance. Hear this, tithe must be paid first otherwise the curse will remain.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaPpZGjNWJb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...