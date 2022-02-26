‘If You Still Do These Things, Then You Are Not Ready For Relationship Or Marriage’

Having sex or romantic affairs with an underage or a married person

Spending to impress or get attention

Telling lies

Pretending to be rich

Inability to control your sexual urge

Inability to control you emotions

You have no job or source of income

You still patronize prostitutes

You still masturbate

You can’t make decisions for yourself

You get influenced easily

You take things personal

You lack sense of humour

You don’t take care of your family, especially your parents.

You don’t contribute in the welfare of your family

You don’t carry your siblings along.

You still depend on your family for financial help

You have no clear understanding of what you want to do with your life.

You still believe ritual, fraud or dishonesty is the way to riches.

You don’t have the spirit of giving without expectations of payback.

You always want to win every argument

You talk more than you listen

You stopped learning

You still watch porn or nudity

You have no religious faith

You are quick to react to bad situation

You don’t have love in your heart for humanity

You are quick to criticise but won’t take advice or criticism

You think you know it all

You lack emotional and financial intelligence

You have trust issues

You are quick to pass judgment

You generalise issues, you think everyone is desame

It’s hard for you to let go

