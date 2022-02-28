If You Want To See World War 3, Let All Firstborns Do DNA Test – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri: If You Really Want To See World War 3, Let All Firstborns Do DNA Test

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stated that the paternity issues in many Nigerian families can be more disastrous than the Russia-Ukraine crisis that many Nigerians regard as world war 3, IGBERETV reports.

Omokri stated that the real World War 3 will occur if every Nigerian man conduct DNA tests on their first born children.

He stated that the Russia-Ukraine crisis is a regional conflict and not a global war as it is being publicized on the media. He advised black Africans not to elevate a regional conflict into a global conflict.

He wrote on Instagram;

“I just laugh at Nigerians that are calling this Russia-Ukraine conflict World War 3.

If you really want to see the real World War 3, let every first born child of all Nigerian marriages be DNA tested.

The result of the DNA tests will result in the World War 3 that Nigerians are talking about.

But seriously, as Black Africans, let us learn to put things into proper perspective. Not into CNN perspective. Don’t elevate a regional conflict into a global conflict. The Russia-Ukraine war is not a World War. The Ethiopia-Tigray war, which has killed 150,000 people, is more deserving of Africa’s focus!

#TableShaker”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CachbDJsQ0s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...