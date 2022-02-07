Igede, The Untold Story Of A Golden Tribe And Our Aspirations (Pictures)

IGEDE OF OUR DREAM; OUR COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY

A brother sent me this story, I will always be proud of my provenance/parentage

When we talk of our future expectations as individuals, we cannot but talk about the procedures or steps needed to be put in place to meet those expectations. Likewise, when we talk about the future expectations of a people, we must also talk about how these can come about.

Our future expectations constitute our dream, it controls our ambitions and aspirations, it determines the methods we use to drive our goals. Individual dreams are always different

But for the dream of a people/a nation, to be realized, it has to be in the interests and the dreams of the individuals that make up that nation.

It is, first of all, the responsibility of the people to understand their dream collectively, teach it to their children, make it their responsibility, individually and collectively as they do with their businesses and careers and commit themselves to it. It is their duty to know that no other individual aspiration or ambition must contradict the “big dream”

After identifying that “big dream”.

Goals and methods of accomplishment are necessitated in place and that avails each individual a window to function, both as a person and also as a member of a nation. When these are done, the dream becomes real to the constituent of a nation as much as their own business; room is created for collective participation.

Igede of our dream is possible!

This dream is big; It must be broadcasted, chanted and printed on pages.

It is a dream of a people known for a noble life. A people known for truth and peace, excellence in creativity, hard work /Smart work, a people known for progress, not stagnation, a people with lofty aspirations for better things, improving self-life and the lives of others, valuing their way of life and upholding all morality against the ebbs of misdirected civility.

These are some of the goals within the “big dream” It is a dream, bearing and encompassing the reality that our lives become outstanding anywhere, anytime, everywhere and every-how!

It is a dream we must all buy into.

Unity means speaking one language, being in agreement and being committed to one course.

We must agree, commit to and speak this one dream language with love.

It is a collective responsibility, it is achievable by unity to actualize the igede of our dream.

It is you and I, together as one, a nation bound by love and unity; it is our job to do and it begins now.

Pictures from Igede Carnival 2021.

Ajogi Victor Ede

Igede Youth Ambassador.

@ISADA 2021.

