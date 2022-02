Oluwo of Ikeja cried out that assassins have been after his life and that he has been receiving threat messages from strange numbers since after performing traditional rites for Ikeja Monarch- Elect, Muritala Tajudeen.

Watch where he spoke on the issues and problems rocking Ikeja before and after latest development.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kLnuHIs9oo

