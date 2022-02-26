‘I’m A 21-Year-Old Virgin And This Sucks’

I’m a 21 year old virgin , a final year student in Babcock University and I created this new account to ensure anonymity.

People say I’m good looking but I don’t see such when I look into the mirror.

Girls love to associate with me ( Note; I don’t spend) but none is ready to get down with me. Girls flirt with me a lot but they would never have sex with me.

Some of the girls willingly sleep with guys that are less cute and not rich,yet they deny me sex but still cling on me even when I try to caught them off.

Most of these girls are act naughty with boys but they suddenly become saint and holy when it gets to my turn.

I almost begged for sex at one point and I don’t want to patronize sex workers.

Where am I getting it wrong? How can I sexually attract girls? Do I need to dress like a pop star?

I solicit for your advice.

