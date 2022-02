‘I’m Giving It To My Girlfriend’s Sister Without My Girlfriend Knowing’ (Pictures)

I’m Giving It To My Girlfriend Sister Without Her Knowing

Just bought my girlfriends sister a new Tecno spark 5 pro without my babe knowing

Her sister has been phone-less for 3months now

She’s been begging me to get it for her but her elder sister who is my babe refused saying “she doesn’t deserve it” reasons best know to her though.

I also feel it’s not my responsibility but she keeps on bugging me to buy it for her and that I shouldn’t don’t tell her elder sister !!!

Well I just decided to buy it for her today at a mini Plaza close to my area

(Picture below)

Have I made the right decision

