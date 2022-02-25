‘I’m Heart Broken. How I Caught My Girlfriend Cheating On Me’

My girlfriend is a Banker at GTB (not a contract staff). I just love her unconditionally. I thought she was different from other ladies. My girlfriend is cheating on me with an elderly ugly man.

She switched off her phone for 2 days, since on Tuesday. The first day I noticed, I was scared for her safety because she don’t behave like that.

I called her very close friend and she said she haven’t heard from her too but I shouldn’t worry that she’s fine.

Then I knew something was fishy. I live in Ogun state, so I went to Lagos early this morning as at 4:45am hoping to see her at home before she go to work.

When I got to her house, I saw her neighbor (she haven’t seen me before else she would have lied to me as well) so I asked after my girlfriend and she said she has not been around since on Sunday.

In my mind, I was like since Sunday? Well, I know since last week, she has been acting strange. I noticed she’s always quick to discharge me whenever we’re on call.

I just went straight to her office at ikeja. I met with a security man and i asked if miss Lydia (not her real name) has come to office this morning? He said no but she will soon come afterall work starts by 8am and it’s just 7am.

I just sat inside my car looking angry and curious. As at 7:25am, a car dropped her. I came down from my car immediately to approach her.

I was like so this is the ugly slowpoke you have been staying with since on Sunday that made you switched off your phone abi? She even have guts to ask what am I doing in Lag?

This is a girl I have never cheated on her before. Despite I am good looking, dark and tall with a good physique.

I don’t know what to do. I’m heart broken . She hasn’t even call me till now. This is a girl I have sacrificed a lot for.

