‘I’m Quitting My School Plans To Focus On Music’ (Pictured)

After escaping from the NwaBoi apprenticeship asylum, I wanted to head back to school; but since I wasn’t paid a penny – and it’s been a long time I left school. I’m dropping the idea.

Don’t get me wrong, it hurts but I got a lot on my shoulders. So I’m taking my time to build myself mentally, physically etc. I’m yet to fully recover from the crazy things, I went through. I wanna get my life back on track, make my family proud, and yeah, get to see my mom after 4 years.

I’m gonna turn 20 by March 28, so I’m tryna make a difference; spent all my late teen years trying to please these humans. I ended up burning my heart in this fire consuming this sinful world.

So I’m back, it doesn’t matter how you fall but how you bounce back. When I die, I wanna die happy, knowing I lived for a reason. I don’t care how long it takes, but I’ma make an impact through music.

Hell yeah, I’m broke but I just got a menial job to support myself. I’m also working on my sound, I love hip hop and I’ma make a change in this industry.

Guess what? I just hit the studio today and I’m dropping a crazy 5 minutes remix to Eminem Detroit Vs everybody, yeah it’s crazy but I gotta vision.

My name is Onyi

